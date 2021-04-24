Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its stake in Oracle by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Oracle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $247,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.97. 10,665,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,931,528. The company has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

