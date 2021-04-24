Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $50.08 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 3.5% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $50,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,117,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $933,477,000 after buying an additional 265,358 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 78,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.08. 8,972,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,871,453. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.83 and its 200-day moving average is $257.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.