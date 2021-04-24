Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 4,044.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,057 shares during the period. Cedar Fair comprises approximately 2.3% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.17% of Cedar Fair worth $33,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

FUN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.36. 327,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,403. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $33.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

