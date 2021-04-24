Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $13,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.16. The stock had a trading volume of 815,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,583. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $57.26.

