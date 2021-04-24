Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.01 Million in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTACU. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,353,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,391,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTACU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,658. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

