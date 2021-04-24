Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.88. 8,205,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,699,122. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

