Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $10.23 Million Investment in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 609,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of Alexander & Baldwin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 168,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 59.1% during the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 180,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 67,197 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.4% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 168,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALEX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. 221,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $19.22.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

