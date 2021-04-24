Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,800,000. Royal Caribbean Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Royal Caribbean Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 313.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 124,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 41,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,600. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 over the last 90 days. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

