Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 517,106 UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 517,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,073,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.47% of UroGen Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URGN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 17.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on URGN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:URGN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 81,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,591. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $409.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.32.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -5.92 EPS for the current year.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

