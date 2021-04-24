Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164,285 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $20,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$117.08 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.13 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

