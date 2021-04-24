Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,003 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,789 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,669,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,399,143. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average is $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

