Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 417,000 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,000 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for about 2.5% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of VICI Properties worth $35,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in VICI Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.80. 3,301,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635,918. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.24.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

