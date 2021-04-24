Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Takes $5.98 Million Position in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 603,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned 8.76% of Sandbridge Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of SBG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 53,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,258. Sandbridge Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $11.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

