Zel (ZEL) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.29 or 0.00404404 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00021238 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00159696 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.36 or 0.00209519 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005488 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

