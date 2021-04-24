ZENZO 1-Day Volume Tops $319.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0925 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $319.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00060971 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00043681 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00296408 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000497 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00023934 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

