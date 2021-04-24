ZEON One Day Volume Tops $8.46 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. ZEON has a total market cap of $29.74 million and $8.46 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00065315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00054650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00091549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.95 or 0.00657768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.62 or 0.07616016 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

