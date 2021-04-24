Zero (ZER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $158,353.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $158,353.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zero has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.51 or 0.00405595 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00021339 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.00161891 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.51 or 0.00211153 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005498 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,920,090 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.