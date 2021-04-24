ZeroSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $45.50 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $45.50 million and $6.61 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00065315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00054650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00091549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.95 or 0.00657768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.62 or 0.07616016 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

