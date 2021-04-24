ZeroSwap Price Hits $1.26 (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $48.92 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00062837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00091165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.69 or 0.00643575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,906.37 or 0.07815020 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars.

