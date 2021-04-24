ZeuxCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $159.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $361,011.29 and $159.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00063574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00017613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00055868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00091315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.59 or 0.00645673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.15 or 0.07701007 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

