Zilla (ZLA) One Day Volume Tops $13,450.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. Zilla has a total market cap of $374,018.62 and approximately $13,450.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zilla has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00064144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00017508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00091193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.38 or 0.00648878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.01 or 0.07707486 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.