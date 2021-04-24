ZINC (ZINC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,143.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last week, ZINC has traded 23% lower against the dollar. ZINC has a market capitalization of $127,327.30 and $2,143.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00065270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00018108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00091652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00054346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.80 or 0.00655790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.71 or 0.07581863 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

