ZKSwap Trading Down 28% This Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00004411 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSwap has a market cap of $443.48 million and $32.62 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.33 or 0.00263821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.39 or 0.01012240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,995.86 or 1.00157114 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00023108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.25 or 0.00609337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

