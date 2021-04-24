Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $31,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,657,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.54. 1,057,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,499. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

