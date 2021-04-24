Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $32.42.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zogenix by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth $4,899,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zogenix by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 206,350 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $7,329,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Zogenix by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 46,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

