ZPER (ZPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 77.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ZPER has a market cap of $1.13 million and $135,483.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZPER has traded 58.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00074510 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003044 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003048 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,970,702 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

