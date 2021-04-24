ZumCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $73.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $73.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 233% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

