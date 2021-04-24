Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ZRSEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Zur Rose Group stock opened at $377.00 on Friday. Zur Rose Group has a twelve month low of $363.80 and a twelve month high of $547.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $422.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.57.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

