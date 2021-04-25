-$0.02 EPS Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Zynex reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zynex by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zynex by 109.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 83,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zynex by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 36,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $563.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. Zynex has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

