-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. Sprout Social reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $64.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.56. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 20,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $1,322,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,261 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,073 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after buying an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after buying an additional 802,120 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after buying an additional 761,335 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,496,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Sprout Social by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 756,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after buying an additional 381,855 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

