$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.02. Golar LNG reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Golar LNG stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 232,288 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

