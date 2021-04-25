$0.15 EPS Expected for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYBE. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberOptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 58,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $216.27 million, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. CyberOptics has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $43.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

