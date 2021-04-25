-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.13). Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 217.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XHR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 458,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,149. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $97,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $490,381.65. Insiders have sold a total of 95,905 shares of company stock worth $1,782,582 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,977,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after purchasing an additional 79,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $23,879,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 168,614 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

