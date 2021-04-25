-$0.21 EPS Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). Arlo Technologies reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARLO shares. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $515.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 586 shares of company stock worth $4,219 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

