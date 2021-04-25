$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.25. Monroe Capital reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%.

MRCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 38.8% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 40,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $227.53 million, a P/E ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.43. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.