-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.22). Profound Medical posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Profound Medical.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Monday, March 29th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.06.

Profound Medical stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $389.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.