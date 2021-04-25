-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLDB. SVB Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,206,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,688,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,608,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $14,999,996.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,486 shares of company stock valued at $336,319 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 51,964 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 18,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 550,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,713. The company has a market cap of $542.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.10. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

