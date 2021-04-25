$0.28 EPS Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is ($0.20). The Walt Disney posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $183.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.22.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

