-$0.39 EPS Expected for Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.43). Synlogic reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Synlogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

SYBX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 584,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,455. The company has a market cap of $148.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

