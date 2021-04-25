-$0.45 EPS Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.38). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 104.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. The company had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,997. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.20.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.