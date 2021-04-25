-$0.45 EPS Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.38). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 104.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. The company had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,997. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

