$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Arch Capital Group reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,716 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 48,452 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 748,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,445. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

