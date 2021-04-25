$0.56 EPS Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Forward Air posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $350.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.75 million.

FWRD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $88.17 on Friday. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

