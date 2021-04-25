$0.62 EPS Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.63. Otis Worldwide reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

OTIS opened at $71.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.14. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $71.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

