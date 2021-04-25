$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%.

CASY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $224.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $139.41 and a fifty-two week high of $225.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

