-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will report ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). Clovis Oncology posted earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $636.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

