-$0.73 EPS Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $835,346.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,380.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,997,042 shares of company stock worth $203,523,642 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OM opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

