$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. Syneos Health reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $559,141.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $302,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,781,362 shares of company stock valued at $355,005,081 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNH stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.51. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

