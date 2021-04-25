$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.05 million.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $231.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.55. Globant has a 52-week low of $101.67 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Globant by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Globant by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Globant in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

