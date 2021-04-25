$0.86 EPS Expected for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.03. TCF Financial posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

TCF stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $50.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 52.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

