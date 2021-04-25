0Chain Trading Down 17.8% Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002226 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $53.51 million and approximately $650,023.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00048460 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

